Analysts Expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290.24 Million

Analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to post sales of $290.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $299.08 million. Umpqua reported sales of $283.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other Umpqua news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 747,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 164,832 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

