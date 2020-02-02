Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $991.00 million and the highest is $1.06 billion. Delphi Technologies reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 52.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLPH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

Shares of DLPH opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. Delphi Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLPH. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 463.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

