Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $486.94 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post $486.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $481.98 million and the highest is $498.40 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $795.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.87.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 61,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTEN opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.69. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.