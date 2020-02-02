Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) will post sales of $80.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.01 million. Yext posted sales of $63.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $297.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.46 million to $298.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $380.34 million, with estimates ranging from $375.31 million to $387.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72.

In other news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $161,000.00. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,450. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Yext by 28.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Yext by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,672,000 after buying an additional 309,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Yext by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 31,863 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Yext by 22.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Yext by 25.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

