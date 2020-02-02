Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Set at C$10.00 by Raymond James

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) received a C$10.00 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$9.00 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety stock opened at C$7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.07 million and a P/E ratio of -34.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.02. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$5.01 and a 52 week high of C$7.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.