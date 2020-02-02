National Bank Financial Lowers Petroshale (CVE:PSH) Price Target to C$1.10

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) had its target price cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.35 to C$1.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 120.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Petroshale from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Petroshale alerts:

Shares of CVE PSH opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42. The company has a market cap of $96.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.04. Petroshale has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$1.36.

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$52.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petroshale will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petroshale

PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Petroshale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroshale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.