Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €169.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($196.51) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Safran and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nord/LB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price objective on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €172.00 ($200.00) price objective on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €148.55 ($172.73).

SAF stock opened at €145.95 ($169.71) on Wednesday. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($107.40). The business’s 50 day moving average is €141.37 and its 200-day moving average is €138.83.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

