UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kering (EPA:KER)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kering (EPA:KER) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €480.00 ($558.14) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($627.91) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($732.56) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €597.71 ($695.02).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of Kering stock opened at €555.00 ($645.35) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €582.51 and a 200 day moving average of €510.86. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.