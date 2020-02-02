Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €47.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €54.63 ($63.52).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €35.25 ($40.98) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €40.74 and its 200-day moving average is €47.62. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

