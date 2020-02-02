Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €5.50 Price Target at Barclays

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €5.50 ($6.40) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.47 ($6.36).

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.