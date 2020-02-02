UBS Group Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €5.70 Price Target

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) received a €5.70 ($6.63) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.47 ($6.36).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

