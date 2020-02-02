Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) a €17.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on F. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.92 ($17.34).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a one year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

