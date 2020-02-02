Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.20 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ISP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.79) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.28 ($2.65).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

