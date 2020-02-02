Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.20 ($51.40) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €42.50 ($49.42) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.12 ($54.79).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

