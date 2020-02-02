Barclays Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €48.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UNIA. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €52.96 ($61.58).

Unilever has a 52 week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 52 week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

