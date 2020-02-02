Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €55.00 by Deutsche Bank

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been given a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €52.96 ($61.58).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a 1 year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 1 year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.