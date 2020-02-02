Research Analysts Set Expectations for Black Diamond Group Ltd’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$2.60 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC upgraded Black Diamond Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Diamond Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.74.

BDI stock opened at C$1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.82.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.