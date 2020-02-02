USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.30. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $119.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.76.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

