Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $114.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.82. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $105.13 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHKP. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs

Earnings History for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Blackline Safety PT Set at C$10.00 by Raymond James
Blackline Safety PT Set at C$10.00 by Raymond James
National Bank Financial Lowers Petroshale Price Target to C$1.10
National Bank Financial Lowers Petroshale Price Target to C$1.10
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €6.20 Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €6.20 Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Safran Given a €169.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
Safran Given a €169.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kering
UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kering
Renault Given a €47.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Renault Given a €47.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report