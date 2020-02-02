Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $114.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.82. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $105.13 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHKP. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

