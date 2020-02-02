Janus Henderson Group (JHG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.94 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:JHG opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $26.00.
About Janus Henderson Group
Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
