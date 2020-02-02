Janus Henderson Group (JHG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.94 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:JHG opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

JHG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

