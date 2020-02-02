Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY19 guidance at $7.75 -7.90 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $147.90 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $107.76 and a one year high of $152.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of -301.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.35.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

