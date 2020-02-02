Snc-Lavalin Group Inc Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (TSE:SNC)

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) – Raymond James upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SNC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snc-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.00.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$30.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Snc-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.47.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$1.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.31 billion.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

