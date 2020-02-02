Ford Motor (F) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Ford Motor to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:F opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

