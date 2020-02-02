Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WDR stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 43.86%.

WDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,500 shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,835.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

