Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CMG opened at $866.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $853.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $814.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $519.09 and a twelve month high of $888.58.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $890.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $904.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $797.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $831.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.