Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:CMG opened at $866.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $853.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $814.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $519.09 and a twelve month high of $888.58.
In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
