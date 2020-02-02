Raymond James Weighs in on Horizon North Logistics Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Horizon North Logistics in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.35 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon North Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.51.

Shares of TSE HNL opened at C$1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89. Horizon North Logistics has a 52 week low of C$0.90 and a 52 week high of C$2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$116.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.93 million.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

