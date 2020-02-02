DA Davidson Weighs in on Clearwater Paper Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Clearwater Paper in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.42). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

CLW has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.99. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $35.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Harrison David purchased 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $25,714.49. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

