Analysts Offer Predictions for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.35.

MPW stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.91%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

