Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Berry Petroleum Company LLC’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Berry Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 25.26%.

BRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Berry Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $554.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. Berry Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 86,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $620,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 52,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Berry Petroleum news, CFO Cary D. Baetz bought 14,000 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,746.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $12,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 54,403 shares of company stock worth $389,270 and sold 1,481,871 shares worth $15,675,892. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.