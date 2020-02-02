Gulfport Energy Co. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Gulfport Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Gulfport Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,411,000 after buying an additional 871,753 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 820.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,840,000 after buying an additional 3,565,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 915,199 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,062,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 1,215,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,674,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 242,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

