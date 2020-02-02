US Capital Advisors Comments on Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $8.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.09.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PXD. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $135.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In related news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 7,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

