FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Sierra Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($24.61) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($9.20). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 248,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 981.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.