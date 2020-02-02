FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Sierra Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($24.61) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($9.20). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 248,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 981.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DA Davidson Weighs in on Clearwater Paper Corp’s FY2019 Earnings
DA Davidson Weighs in on Clearwater Paper Corp’s FY2019 Earnings
Analysts Offer Predictions for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings
Analysts Offer Predictions for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Berry Petroleum Company LLC’s FY2019 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Berry Petroleum Company LLC’s FY2019 Earnings
Gulfport Energy Co. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts
Gulfport Energy Co. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts
US Capital Advisors Comments on Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2019 Earnings
US Capital Advisors Comments on Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2019 Earnings
FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Sierra Oncology Inc Issued By Oppenheimer
FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Sierra Oncology Inc Issued By Oppenheimer


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report