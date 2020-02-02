US Capital Advisors Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $4.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.88. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

Shares of EOG opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average is $77.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,829 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after buying an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,131 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,195 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,433,000 after buying an additional 33,753 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $3,508,000. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

