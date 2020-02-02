FY2019 EPS Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Increased by Analyst

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.72.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

PEAK opened at $35.99 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.