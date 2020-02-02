FY2019 EPS Estimates for Retail Properties of America Inc Boosted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) – Capital One Financial upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Retail Properties of America in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.06.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPAI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

RPAI stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 369.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

