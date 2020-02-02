FY2019 EPS Estimates for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Lowered by Analyst

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $15.32.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,929,000 after buying an additional 417,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,315,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,007,000 after buying an additional 322,195 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,039,000 after buying an additional 1,097,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,006,000 after buying an additional 7,581,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,694,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,129,000 after buying an additional 520,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

