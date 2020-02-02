Iain Wetherall Purchases 6,250 Shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) Stock

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) insider Iain Wetherall acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,110 ($54.06) per share, with a total value of £256,875 ($337,904.50).

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,187 ($55.08) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Wizz Air Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,794 ($36.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,359 ($57.34). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,053.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,773.08.

WIZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wizz Air to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,338.89 ($57.08).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2019 EPS Estimates for WPX Energy Inc Lowered by Analyst
FY2019 EPS Estimates for WPX Energy Inc Lowered by Analyst
Iain Wetherall Purchases 6,250 Shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC Stock
Iain Wetherall Purchases 6,250 Shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC Stock
FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Questor Technology Inc Issued By Raymond James
FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Questor Technology Inc Issued By Raymond James
ULS Technology PLC Insider Acquires £9,392.67 in Stock
ULS Technology PLC Insider Acquires £9,392.67 in Stock
Stewart Hamilton Purchases 55 Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC Stock
Stewart Hamilton Purchases 55 Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC Stock
Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad Sells 1,350,000 Shares of NMC Health PLC Stock
Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad Sells 1,350,000 Shares of NMC Health PLC Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report