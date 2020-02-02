Iain Wetherall Purchases 6,250 Shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) Stock

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) insider Iain Wetherall acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,110 ($54.06) per share, with a total value of £256,875 ($337,904.50).

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,187 ($55.08) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Wizz Air Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,794 ($36.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,359 ($57.34). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,053.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,773.08.

WIZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wizz Air to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,338.89 ($57.08).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

