FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) Issued By Raymond James

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Questor Technology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QST. AltaCorp Capital lowered Questor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Pi Financial set a C$6.25 target price on Questor Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Questor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of CVE:QST opened at C$5.00 on Friday. Questor Technology has a twelve month low of C$3.85 and a twelve month high of C$5.36. The firm has a market cap of $135.95 million and a PE ratio of 17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.54.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$8.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.76 million.

In related news, Director Danny Zivkusic sold 117,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$588,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,500 shares in the company, valued at C$902,500. Also, Senior Officer Justin Mahendra sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$100,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,610. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,736 shares of company stock valued at $835,796.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

