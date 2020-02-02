ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) Insider Acquires £9,392.67 in Stock

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 14,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £9,392.67 ($12,355.52).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 10,503 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £6,616.89 ($8,704.14).

On Friday, January 17th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 7,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £4,410 ($5,801.10).

ULS stock opened at GBX 64 ($0.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.52 million and a PE ratio of 12.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.45. ULS Technology PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 82 ($1.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from ULS Technology’s previous dividend of $1.20. ULS Technology’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

About ULS Technology

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

