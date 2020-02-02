Stewart Hamilton Purchases 55 Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Stewart Hamilton bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of £149.05 ($196.07).

Stewart Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Stewart Hamilton bought 56 shares of Arrow Global Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($197.42).

ARW stock opened at GBX 265.20 ($3.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 166.20 ($2.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($3.81). The stock has a market cap of $469.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 264.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 235.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arrow Global Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 294.86 ($3.88).

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

