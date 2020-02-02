Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad Sells 1,350,000 Shares of NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) Stock

NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) insider Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad sold 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.44), for a total transaction of £16,875,000 ($22,198,105.76).

Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NMC Health alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad sold 4,648,080 shares of NMC Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £55,776,960 ($73,371,428.57).

LON:NMC opened at GBX 1,292 ($17.00) on Friday. NMC Health PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,192 ($15.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,059 ($40.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,599.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,231.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NMC Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NMC Health from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 4,170 ($54.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NMC Health from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NMC Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,436.25 ($45.20).

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for NMC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.