Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) Insider Buys £11,970 in Stock

Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) insider Jane Lewis acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 798 ($10.50) per share, for a total transaction of £11,970 ($15,745.86).

Shares of SCIN opened at GBX 788 ($10.37) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 810.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 819.65. Scottish Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 8.76 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The company has a market capitalization of $582.28 million and a PE ratio of -97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a current ratio of 16.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.35 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Scottish Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Scottish Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.59%.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

