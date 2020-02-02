FY2019 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Plus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$448.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$520.00 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.39.

Shares of SPB opened at C$11.55 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$10.75 and a 1 year high of C$13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 637.17%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

