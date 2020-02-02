Jill Caseberry Buys 5,000 Shares of C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) Stock

C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) insider Jill Caseberry acquired 5,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.74) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,677.98).

Shares of LON:CCR opened at GBX 358 ($4.71) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 1,473.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 392.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 273.85. C&C Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 296 ($3.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 443.27 ($5.83).

CCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shore Capital upped their price objective on C&C Group from GBX 406 ($5.34) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective for the company.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

