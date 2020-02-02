Head-To-Head Survey: Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) and CoreSite Realty (OTCMKTS:COR)

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) and CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Great Portland Estates and CoreSite Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 0 0 0 0 N/A CoreSite Realty 1 7 2 0 2.10

CoreSite Realty has a consensus price target of $111.44, indicating a potential downside of 5.11%. Given CoreSite Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CoreSite Realty is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Volatility and Risk

Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreSite Realty has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Great Portland Estates and CoreSite Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A CoreSite Realty 13.48% 26.30% 3.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Portland Estates and CoreSite Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates $159.43 million 14.29 N/A N/A N/A CoreSite Realty $544.39 million 8.13 $77.92 million $5.06 23.21

CoreSite Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Summary

CoreSite Realty beats Great Portland Estates on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options ? all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships.

