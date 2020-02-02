Head-To-Head Comparison: Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) versus Urovant Sciences (OTCMKTS:UROV)

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Urovant Sciences has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Urovant Sciences and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences N/A -176.55% -118.32% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.3% of Urovant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Urovant Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Urovant Sciences and Innate Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Innate Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Urovant Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.93%. Innate Pharma has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.76%. Given Urovant Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Urovant Sciences is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Urovant Sciences and Innate Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences N/A N/A -$111.35 million ($4.43) -2.99 Innate Pharma $110.96 million 3.89 $3.60 million $0.06 124.92

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Urovant Sciences. Urovant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innate Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Urovant Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils. The company also provides Lirilumab (IPH2102/BMS-986015), a human monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between KIR2DL-1,-2,-3 inhibitory receptors and their ligands; IPH52, an anti-CD39 antibody for immuno-oncology; IPH53, an anti-CD73 antibody for immuno-oncology; and IPH4301, an anti-MICA/B therapeutic antibody to treat oncology. In addition, it offers a commercial-stage product, Lumoxiti, an oncology product for treating hairy cell leukemia. The company has licensing agreements with AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi. Innate Pharma S.A. has a clinical trial collaboration with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Marseille, France.

