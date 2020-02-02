Contrasting Livent (NYSE:LTHM) & Liquidmetal Technologies (NYSE:LQMT)

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) and Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Livent and Liquidmetal Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livent 2 5 2 0 2.00 Liquidmetal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Livent currently has a consensus price target of $10.87, indicating a potential upside of 15.50%. Given Livent’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Livent is more favorable than Liquidmetal Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Livent and Liquidmetal Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livent 17.75% 16.97% 12.50% Liquidmetal Technologies -824.35% -15.25% -14.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Livent and Liquidmetal Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livent $442.50 million 3.10 $126.10 million $0.91 10.34 Liquidmetal Technologies $530,000.00 162.19 -$7.43 million N/A N/A

Livent has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidmetal Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Livent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Livent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.7% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Livent has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidmetal Technologies has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Livent beats Liquidmetal Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology and manufacturing company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines. The company also provides liquidmetal alloys for use in the medical/dental, automotive, non-consumer electronics, and sporting equipment. Its products related to medical devices include specialized blades, clamps, tissue suturing components, dental devices, and general surgery devices, as well as tissue manipulation devices and orthopedic instruments utilized for implant surgery procedures. In addition, the company offers sporting goods, including golf clubs, tennis rackets, archery, sporting arms, and scuba equipment; and leisure products, such as watchcases and knives. Further, it sells tooling and prototyping parts, such as demonstration parts and test samples for customers with products in development; and partners with third-party manufacturers and licensees to develop and commercialize liquidmetal alloy products. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

