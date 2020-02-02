KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to announce sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $6.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.23.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,974.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

