$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) will announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,260.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,717. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Xylem by 116.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 500.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XYL opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Xylem has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $85.67.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

