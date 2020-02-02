Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

